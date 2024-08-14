sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Independence Day 2024 | Kolkata Doctor Murder | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Iran-Israel tensions | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Japanese are Worried and Confused after First-ever Megaquake Advisory. What does it mean?

Published 10:32 IST, August 14th 2024

Japanese are Worried and Confused after First-ever Megaquake Advisory. What does it mean?

Japan Meteorological Agency issued the advisory after concluding that the magnitude 7.1 quake that struck on Aug 8 increased the likelihood of another big one.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Japan earthquake
Stone lanterns fall at a shrine following a strong earthquake in Nichinan, Miyazaki prefecture, southern Japan | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

10:32 IST, August 14th 2024