Advertisement

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden said that China, India and Japan is hobbling with their economic growth as "they're xenophobic", and "don't want immigrants". Addressing a fundraising event in Washington for his 2024 re-elections campaign, Biden attributed immigration as the reason behind United State's economic growth.

"One of the reasons why our economy's growing is because of you and many others. Why? Because we welcome immigrants," Biden said.

Advertisement

"Why is China stalling so badly economically, why is Japan having trouble, why is Russia, why is India, because they're xenophobic. They don't want immigrants. Immigrants are what makes us strong," he added.

Earlier last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that each country would see its growth decelerate in 2024 from the previous year, ranging from 0.9% in highly developed Japan to 6.8% in emerging India. It has been predicted that the US would grow at 2.7%, slightly brisker than its 2.5% rate last year. Many economists attribute better-than-expected performance partly to a migrants expanding the country's labor force.

Advertisement

Concern about irregular migration has become a top issue for many US voters ahead of November's presidential election. Biden, who has condemned the rhetoric of his Republican opponent Donald Trump as anti-immigrant, has worked to court broad economic and political relations with countries including Japan and India to counter China and Russia globally.

WHAT IS XENOPHOBIA?

Xenophobia refers to the fear, dislike, or prejudice against people from other countries or cultures. It often manifests as discrimination, hostility, or even violence directed towards individuals or groups perceived as foreign or different. Xenophobia can stem from various factors, including economic tensions, cultural differences, political ideologies, or historical grievances. It can have significant social, economic, and political implications, leading to social tensions, marginalization of certain groups, and hindering efforts towards diversity, inclusion, and international cooperation. Addressing xenophobia requires promoting understanding, empathy, and respect for diversity, as well as addressing underlying issues such as inequality and misinformation.

(With Reuters inputs)