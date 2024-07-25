Published 08:01 IST, July 25th 2024
'Will Keep Working to End Gaza War': Joe Biden | Read US President's Full Speech
The 10-minute address, delivered shortly after Joe Biden's COVID-19 recovery, allowed him to shape how history will view his single term as president.
- World
- 9 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
President Joe Biden pauses before he addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 9 min read
Advertisement
07:42 IST, July 25th 2024