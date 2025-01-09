Joe Biden Says He Could Have Defeated Donald Trump

As his presidency draws to a close, Joe Biden, at 82, sat down for a reflective and candid interview with USA Today. In the historic Oval Office, surrounded by reminders of his long career, Biden spoke about his legacy, the weight of age, and the challenges of leadership in tumultuous times.

"It is a pretty historic time, isn't it?" Biden remarked with a grin, a fire crackling behind him and a portrait of his political hero, Franklin D. Roosevelt, hanging above the mantle.

The outgoing president shared his belief that he could have won reelection had he decided to run again, though he also acknowledged uncertainty about whether he had the stamina to complete another term. "So far, so good," Biden said about his health, before adding, "But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?"

Could Biden Have Won?

Biden expressed confidence in his ability to defeat Donald Trump in a rematch, citing internal polling that suggested he had a viable path to victory. "It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes," he said.

However, the question of age and vigor weighed heavily on his mind. When asked directly whether he could have served another four years, Biden replied, "I don't know."

The president’s age has been a recurring topic during his tenure, especially after a faltering debate performance with Trump in June that raised questions about his fitness for office. Concerns within the Democratic Party led prominent figures, including then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to urge him to withdraw from the race, which he ultimately did in July.

Vice President Kamala Harris stepped in as the Democratic nominee but lost to Trump in November.

A Decision on Preemptive Pardons

Biden also hinted at one significant decision he is weighing in his final days: issuing preemptive pardons for public figures like former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney and former health official Dr. Anthony Fauci, who face potential investigations under the incoming Trump administration.

"It is out of the question that the European Union would let other countries … attack its sovereign borders, whoever they are," Biden said, recounting his attempts to dissuade Trump from targeting political opponents.

While Biden acknowledged he did not receive firm reassurances from Trump, he noted that the president-elect "just basically listened."

A Career Marked by Personal and Political Loss

Reflecting on his life, Biden recalled the tragedies that have shaped his journey. The death of his elder son, Beau, in 2015 nearly ended his political ambitions. "I had no intention of running after Beau died − for real, not a joke," he said.

Biden also referenced the car accident early in his career that claimed the lives of his first wife and infant daughter, Naomi. These losses, he said, informed his perspective on resilience and the importance of family.

In particular, Biden became emotional when discussing his son Hunter’s ongoing battle with sobriety, expressing pride in his efforts to stay clean.

Looking Ahead

As he prepares to leave office, Biden remains optimistic about the future of the Democratic Party, even as he acknowledges the challenges of the current political landscape.

"When Trump was running again for reelection, I really thought I had the best chance of beating him," he said, adding, "But I also wasn't looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old."