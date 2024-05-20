Julian Assange Case: What WikiLeaks' Founder Is Charged With? Key Points

Advertisement

London: The legal saga of Julian Assange, which has been dragged on for well over a decade, has been widely seen as a battle for press freedom.

The London High Court, hearing the case on May 20, could send him to the US under espionage charges or provide him with another chance to appeal against his extradition.

Advertisement

Born in Townsville, Australia, in 1971, Assange founded WikiLeaks in 2006 to protect the interests of whistleblowers, journalists and activits who have sensitive information to share.

What Charges Are Against Assange?

Assange, 52, has been indicted in the United States (US) on 17 charges of espionage and a charge of computer misuse of WikiLeak's publication of the classified documents in 2010.

Prosecutors accused Assange of conspiring with US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack Pentagon systems. They further charged hi for releasing secret documents and military files on Iraq and Afghanistan war.

Advertisement

If convicted in the UK court, he may face imprisonment up to 175 years, although American lawmakers have said the sentence might be much lower than what is speculated.

Assange defending his side argued that he worked as a journalist to uncover US military wrongdoings and gets the specific right under press freedom guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Advertisement

Among the files released by Assange's WikiLeaks was a footage of 2007 Apache helicopter attack by American military in Baghdad, Iraq, that killed as many as 11 people.

“Julian has been indicted for receiving, possessing and communicating information to the public of evidence of war crimes committed by the U.S. government,” his wife, Stella Assange, said.

Advertisement

“Reporting a crime is never a crime,” she added.

The US lawyers have argued that Assange's attempt to hack Pentagon system and releasing secret files on WikiLeaks publications triggered an imminent risk to US intelligence sources in Iraq and Afghanistan.