Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Julian Assange's Wife Compares WikiLeaks Founder to Alexei Navalny: ‘He Will Die’

“Julian’s case is about persecution of a journalist, of a political prisoner, in the heart of West, of a man who has been in the prison for almost five year."

Digital Desk
Julian Assange
Julian Assange's wife Stella Assange. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Wife of jailed WikiLeaks founder, the Australian-born journalist who exposed the US military’s war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, has compared her husband’s case to the jailed and now deceased Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny.

In her statement, appealing to turn down the United States’ attempts to extradite and arrest Assange within the American territory, Stella Assange said, “Political prisoners die in prison. That’s what happens.” She continued to add, “We’ve seen it just last week with what happened to [Alexei] Navalny, and what happened to Navalny could happen to Julian.”

“Julian’s case is about persecution of a journalist, of a political prisoner, in the heart of the West, of a man who has been in the prison for almost five years for publishing evidence for war crimes,” his wife Stella told reporters as protesters gathered demanding Assange’s freedom. “If he [Assange] is extradited, he may never be free, and may not survive it. So this is a crucial moment,” Stella said. “He could be sent to United States within a matter of days, and if he loses this round [of appeal], I’m encouraged that the world is watching, there are so many people here today. It seems like the world is finally waking up to the implications for the press. Understand that political prisoners die in the prison, that’s what happens.”

Assange might ‘die in prison’ in likeness of Navalny

Assange’s wife was speaking ahead of her husband’s final bid for domestic appeal against extradition to the US. The 52-year-old’s extradition was approved by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel after a UK court ruled that the Assange’s extradition would not be "incompatible with his human rights.” In the US “he [Assange] will be treated appropriately,” judges added, a statement that his wife contradicts, saying that Assange might simply “die in prison” in likeness of Navalny.

Assange’s wife argued that her husband has done “nothing wrong” and that he has committed no crime by doing journalism.” Stellar said that Assange is a “journalist and a publisher and is being punished for doing his job.” Assange’s media company WikiLeaks is a whistleblower press that broke news using classified information and anonymous sources.

The US argues that Assange, after exposing trove of confidential documents and sources in 2010 and 2011 detailing the US war crimes during foreign military missions in Iraq and Afghanistan “broke laws and endangered lives.” The Australian born journalist is held in a high profile Belmarsh prison.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 15:03 IST

