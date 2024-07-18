Published 18:00 IST, July 18th 2024
'July 13 Will Be My Premiere': Thomas Matthew Crooks' Chilling Warning Before Trump Rally Shooting
Crooks, the twenty-year-old who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally, had hinted at the attack online days before the shooting
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Conspiracy Theories Swirl: Did Thomas Matthew Crooks Act Alone at Trump Rally? | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
18:00 IST, July 18th 2024