Advertisement

Russia is one of those places where animals and humans have good comradery, and we have seen many videos of people doing the usual things with animals without any risk. And an old video has resurfaced on the internet, which has gone viral on the internet. The clip shows a bear enjoying a ride on a bike while his trainer is sitting right next to him. Tim, the 25-pound bear, was seated on the sidecar of the bike, and everyone on the road was amused watching this scene.



The video was recorded by a car and starts from behind, showing Tim sitting on the sidecar while two people are sitting on the bike. And further, the bear raises his hand as he is completely enjoying the ride. Next, the trainer fed Tim something.



The video was posted on social media platform X by @AMAZlNGNATURE with a caption that says, “A bear riding in a motorcycle sidecar waving to people.



Just a normal day in Russia.”

A bear riding in a motorcycle sidecar waving to people.



Just a normal day in Russia... pic.twitter.com/SjHn6J8YyG — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE)



As the video starts, Tim rides in the sidecar with his trainer from the Area 29 circus and another biker. The clip was captured on the streets of Syktyvkar, Russia. The original video is dated back to 2017 and recorded by a local, Nicholas Pasynkov, when Tim and his trainer. Tim is a trained bear who performs in a travelling circus run by the Polar Wolves bike club.



People in the comment sections were amazed by this viral video.



One of the users said, “Russia isn't for beginners.”



Another one said, “A shoutout to the motorcycle for carrying all of them.”



A user created their own story and said, “The thing is : the two guys just parked at the side of the road next to a forest to take a leak. And when they came back there was a bear sitting in the sidecar. So what else could they do?”



Some of the users also shared other videos of bears enjoying the company of humans. Check out the videos.

The bear gives the man a High Five

Advertisement

The bear gives the man a High Five pic.twitter.com/oHG1d4O5Z5 — 💪🎭..Rai ji..💪🎭 (@Vinod_r108)

Another view of this well trained bear. His name is Tim

Advertisement

Another view of this well trained bear. His name is Timpic.twitter.com/bWyoHXVgKf — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior)

Mama Bear and Cubs Splash Around

Advertisement

Mama Bear and Cubs Splash Aroundpic.twitter.com/kkljt7qbSJ — Shivaye 🔱 (@shivaye01)

Here's another trained bear

Advertisement

Here's another trained bear pic.twitter.com/lreHiLG8h5 — mukesh chaudhary (@mukesh_kr_2000)