Published 06:37 IST, August 12th 2024
Kamala Harris Gains Ground in Key Battleground States, Continues Her Fundraising Spree
Indian American Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States and the Democratic presidential nominee, has gained ground nationally
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Indian American Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States and the Democratic presidential nominee, has gained ground nationally | Image: AP News
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
06:37 IST, August 12th 2024