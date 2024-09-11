Published 09:04 IST, September 11th 2024
Donald Trump Says 'Israel will be Gone' Under Kamala Harris; She Hits Back with 'Dictators' Jab
In the first-ever presidential debate with Donald Trump, Kamala Harris reaffirmed support for Israel's self-defense amid the ongoing war with Hamas at Gaza
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
In the first-ever presidential debate with Donald Trump, Kamala Harris reaffirmed support for Israel's self-defense amid the ongoing war with Hamas at Gaza | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:04 IST, September 11th 2024