Published 09:26 IST, August 30th 2024
From 'Green Economy to Israel': What Harris Said in Her 1st Interview as Democratic Prez Candidate
In her debut interview as the presidential nominee, VP Harris discussed several issues including the economy, border security and Israel. Scroll for highlights:
- World News
- 9 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'My Values Have Not Changed': Harris on Policy Shifts in First Interview | LIVE | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 9 min read
Advertisement
06:25 IST, August 30th 2024