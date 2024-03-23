×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 02:05 IST

Kate Middleton Cancer Diagnosed Before King Charles'? Back-to-Back Cancer Announcement of Royals

Catherine, Princess of Wales' cancer announcement comes over a month after the cancer announcement of her father-in-law King Charles III.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Kate Middleton and King Charles III
Kate Middleton and King Charles III have both been diagnosed with cancer in 2024. | Image:Kensington Palace
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
London: After months of speculation and conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton’s absence from public life post her abdominal surgery in January 2024, the Princess of Wales made an announcement. In a heartfelt video post on social media on March 22, Catherine, Princess of Wales, as she is officially known, revealed that she is suffering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

For over two months post her surgery, Kensington Palace had also kept mum about the 42-year-old princess’ exact illness. The Palace maintained that her surgery was successful and that recuperation would keep the royal away from public duties until April 2024.

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosed before King Charles’ cancer?

Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement came in March 2024, just over a month apart from the cancer announcement of her father-in-law King Charles III. The Kensington Palace statement on King Charles’ cancer was released on February 5 this year, with his diagnosis date not revealed.

However, Kate Middleton’s cancer could have been diagnosed much earlier, maybe in December 2023 when she was missing from Christmas celebrations, or in January 2024 when her abdominal surgery took place. It is to be noted that Kate Middleton’s surgery was announced on January 17, and on the same day, a statement on King Charles’ treatment for benign enlarged prostate was released. At the time, it was not diagnosed as cancer but the tumour was benign.

For Kate Middleton, too, the cancer diagnosis came post surgery. The royal revealed in her statement on video that her condition during her January surgery was thought to be “non-cancerous”, only to be diagnosed with the disease later.

Kate Middleton said in a video statement on her illness, “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

She thanked her well-wishers for "wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery”.

After the Princess of Wales’ statement to the public, Buckingham Palace released a statement on how proud King Charles III was of his daughter-in-law. The statement read: “His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did’. Following their time in hospital together, HM has ‘remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks. Both Their Majesties ‘will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time’.”

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 01:50 IST

