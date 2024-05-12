Advertisement

London: UK’s Prince William shared a health update of his wife Kate Middleton, saying she is “doing well.” The Princess of Wales, Kate is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Earlier in March, Kate made it public that she was undergoing treatment after she was diagnosed with cancer following an abdominal surgery she underwent at the beginning of the year.

She had said that she was doing well at that time, but the couple's office said they would not be providing her regular health updates. Kate is not due to return to public duties until she is deemed healthy and fit by doctors.

Upon being asked about his wife’s health, William said "She's doing well, thank you, yes", news agency Reuters quoted him as saying.

Kate had recently visited a community hospital on the Isles of Scilly off the coast of Cornwall in southwest England.

The heir to the British throne paid a two-day visit to the region, where he reviewed a site for a new project to curb homelessness.

The Prince also spent time on a beach with locals and visited a community hospital.

His father and UK King, Charles (75) recently returned to public duties after he was diagnosed with cancer in February this year.