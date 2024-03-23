×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 01:13 IST

Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer: LIVE Updates

Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced on Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer: LIVE Updates
Princess Kate Reassures Children, Public She is 'Getting Stronger Every Day' | Read Full Text Here
London Mayor Sadiq Khan Wishes Princess Kate Speedy Recovery Amid Cancer Treatment
Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer Offers Support to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis
1: 00 IST, March 23rd 2024

I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.

12: 47 IST, March 23rd 2024

London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed his well wishes to Princess Kate for a swift recovery as she undergoes chemotherapy for a cancer diagnosis. Khan remarked, "Cancer has an impact on so many of us — & her bravery in sharing her diagnosis will help raise awareness & encourage others to get checked."

12: 44 IST, March 23rd 2024

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, has extended his heartfelt support to Princess Kate following her announcement of a cancer diagnosis. In a statement issued on behalf of the Labour Party, Starmer conveyed his "very best wishes" to Princess Kate and expressed solidarity with the royal family during this challenging time. Acknowledging the shock and stress associated with any cancer diagnosis, Starmer emphasized the added strain caused by recent speculations surrounding Princess Kate's health. He underscored the importance of privacy for Kate and her family, affirming their entitlement to space and confidentiality during their journey. Starmer also drew attention to Princess Kate's optimistic tone and her message of faith and hope, noting that her resilience serves as a source of inspiration to many. His message of support resonates with the broader sentiment of unity and empathy extended towards the Duchess and the royal family during this period of adversity.

12: 52 IST, March 23rd 2024

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace expressed King Charles III's deep pride in Princess Catherine for her courageous statement, emphasizing his unwavering support for her. The statement further revealed that since Charles and Catherine were hospitalized together earlier this year, the King has maintained close contact with his beloved daughter-in-law, offering his support throughout the challenging period. Additionally, the Palace stated that King Charles III and Queen Camilla are committed to providing love and support to the entire family during this difficult time.

12: 32 IST, March 23rd 2024

Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has bravely come forward on Friday to disclose her battle with cancer, sparking an outpouring of support and well wishes from around the world. The announcement follows weeks of intense speculation and scrutiny over her health status, which had been the subject of widespread discussion on social media and in various media outlets. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among those who offered their support to Princess Kate, expressing his heartfelt sentiments and wishing her a speedy recovery. In a statement, Sunak conveyed his thoughts and prayers to the Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales, the Royal Family, and especially her three children during this challenging time. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today," wrote Prime Minister Sunak. He also acknowledged the unfair treatment and intense scrutiny that Princess Kate has endured in recent weeks, emphasizing the importance of respecting her privacy during her treatment and time with her family.

 

12: 30 IST, March 23rd 2024

Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, broke her silence on Friday, confirming that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. The announcement comes after weeks of intense speculation and scrutiny over her health status, which had been the subject of widespread speculation on social media. The 42-year-old royal had not been seen publicly since Christmas, leading to heightened speculation about her well-being. Her absence fueled rumors, especially after she was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery. However, recent footage surfaced showing her with her husband, Prince William, walking near their Windsor home, sparking further speculation about her health. Initial statements from Kensington Palace had downplayed concerns about cancer, stating that Kate's surgery was successful and that her recovery would keep her away from public duties until April. However, the latest announcement has shocked the royal family and the public, especially following the recent revelation of King Charles III's battle with cancer.

 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 00:30 IST

