Kate Middleton’s Cancer Battle Leaves Her ‘Changed’: Still Not Back To Normal, Says Insider

New Delhi, India: Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been navigating a challenging health journey this year. Following her cancer diagnosis in March, she stepped back from public life to focus on her treatment and recovery. While she has made strides in her health, sources reveal that she is still not entirely "back to normal." However, there is optimism, with those close to her saying there’s “light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Princess first underwent abdominal surgery in January at The London Clinic, a leading private hospital in the UK. Shortly after, her diagnosis led to a course of chemotherapy.

Now 42, Kate has started making a gradual return to her responsibilities, with her last round of treatment completed in September. “Each time we see her, she’s looking better and better,” said Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary.

Kate has decided to prioritize causes she feels most passionate about while pacing herself. “The important thing is she will be pacing herself,” royal biographer Sally Bedell noted. “She is very much in control of her return to public life and doing what works best for her.”

Throughout this period, Kate’s husband, Prince William, has stood firmly by her side. Sources close to the family shared that the couple’s focus remains on their family, with William fully supporting Kate’s decision to prioritize her health. “She and William have always made it clear that family is the most important thing,” said a source, adding that the experience has deeply affected Kate.