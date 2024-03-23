×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 00:51 IST

Kate Middleton Has Cancer, Undergoing Chemo

Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, broke her silence on Friday, confirming that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. The announcement comes after weeks of intense speculation and scrutiny over her health status, which had been the subject of widespread speculation on social media.

Watch | Princess Kate confirms that she has cancer 

The 42-year-old royal had not been seen publicly since Christmas, leading to heightened speculation about her well-being. Her absence fueled rumors, especially after she was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery. However, recent footage surfaced showing her with her husband, Prince William, walking near their Windsor home, sparking further speculation about her health.

Advertisement

Initial statements from Kensington Palace had downplayed concerns about cancer, stating that Kate's surgery was successful and that her recovery would keep her away from public duties until April. However, the latest announcement has shocked the royal family and the public, especially following the recent revelation of King Charles III's battle with cancer.

The news of Kate's diagnosis adds another layer of concern for the royal family, which has been grappling with health issues in recent months. While King Charles has withdrawn from public duties for cancer treatment, Kate's absence and the surrounding speculation have only intensified public interest and gossip.

Advertisement

The Duchess's popularity has soared since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, with her presence enhancing the appeal of the British monarchy worldwide. Despite her non-aristocratic background, Kate's grace and elegance have captivated audiences globally.

Born as Kate Middleton, she grew up in Berkshire and attended prestigious schools before meeting Prince William at the University of St. Andrews. Their relationship blossomed into a public romance, culminating in a fairy-tale wedding that captured the world's attention.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Moscow concert hall was reportedly set ablaze during the attack.

Moscow Firing

a few seconds ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer: LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

2 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate Middleton

4 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Of Wales

18 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

24 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Kate Cancer

25 minutes ago
‘Thoughts With Princess’: Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Rishi Sunak to Princess

26 minutes ago
World C'ship of Legends

Cricket Update

an hour ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

LCT

an hour ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli being agressive

an hour ago
Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani on Kejriwal

an hour ago
CSK

CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

an hour ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

an hour ago
From Anti-Corruption Crusader To Scam 'Kingpin'; Kejriwal Battles Scathing Charges | The Debate

Kejriwal: The Kingpin?

an hour ago
Water pipeline burst in Mumbai's Borivali

Water Pipeline Burst

an hour ago
Bhutan

India news Live

an hour ago
Spain keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024

Spain vs Colombia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohan Gupta Quits Congress, Alleges Character Assasination

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  2. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education11 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo