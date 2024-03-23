Kate Middleton Has Cancer, Undergoing Chemo

Advertisement

Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, broke her silence on Friday, confirming that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. The announcement comes after weeks of intense speculation and scrutiny over her health status, which had been the subject of widespread speculation on social media.

Watch | Princess Kate confirms that she has cancer

The 42-year-old royal had not been seen publicly since Christmas, leading to heightened speculation about her well-being. Her absence fueled rumors, especially after she was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery. However, recent footage surfaced showing her with her husband, Prince William, walking near their Windsor home, sparking further speculation about her health.

Advertisement

Initial statements from Kensington Palace had downplayed concerns about cancer, stating that Kate's surgery was successful and that her recovery would keep her away from public duties until April. However, the latest announcement has shocked the royal family and the public, especially following the recent revelation of King Charles III's battle with cancer.

The news of Kate's diagnosis adds another layer of concern for the royal family, which has been grappling with health issues in recent months. While King Charles has withdrawn from public duties for cancer treatment, Kate's absence and the surrounding speculation have only intensified public interest and gossip.

Advertisement

The Duchess's popularity has soared since her marriage to Prince William in 2011, with her presence enhancing the appeal of the British monarchy worldwide. Despite her non-aristocratic background, Kate's grace and elegance have captivated audiences globally.

Born as Kate Middleton, she grew up in Berkshire and attended prestigious schools before meeting Prince William at the University of St. Andrews. Their relationship blossomed into a public romance, culminating in a fairy-tale wedding that captured the world's attention.