Published 13:15 IST, December 25th 2024
Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Government Assures Special Investigation, Rescue Operation Underway
Kazakhstan Plane Crash: The Ministry for Emergency Situations has assured a special investigation will take place in connection with the crash; rescue op is on.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Azerbaijan Plane Crash in Kazakhstan | Image: X
New Delhi: A passenger plane of the Azerbaijan Airlines enroute Russia, crashed in Kazakhstan and turned into a ball of fire. As per the Kazakhstan government, a total of 72 people were onboard out of which 67 were passengers and five were crew members. The Ministry for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan has confirmed the crash and fire and has assured of special probe.
According to reports, despite the fatal plane crash, there are survivors. Kazakhstan's Ministry for Emergency Situations has also confirmed that a fire broke out at the crash site.
Updated 13:36 IST, December 25th 2024