×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Kenya: Govt Begins Handing Over 429 Bodies of Doomsday Cult Victims

Doomsday cult leader Paul Mackenzie allegedly asked his followers to starve themselves to death in order to meet Jesus and now faces murder charges.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Workers moving the body of one of the victims of the doomsday cult at a funeral home in Kenya.
Workers moving the body of one of the victims of the doomsday cult at a funeral home in Kenya. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nairobi (Kenya): The Kenyan government on Tuesday began handing over 429 bodies of members of a doomsday cult at the center of a legal case that has shocked the country. Exhumed bodies from a vast rural area in coastal Kenya have shown signs of starvation and strangulation.

Cult leader Paul Mackenzie is accused of asking his followers to starve themselves to death to meet Jesus and now faces charges that include murder.

Advertisement

Authorities are using DNA testing to help identify bodies and their families. On Tuesday, the first bodies were handed over to relatives. Emotions ran high at the Malindi mortuary as families collected loved ones for reburial. Some wailed, overwhelmed.

Mackenzie and dozens of his associates were charged in February with the torture and murder of 191 children. The trial begins April 23. Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki has declared Mackenzie’s Good News International Ministries a criminal organized group.

Advertisement

Mackenzie is serving a separate one-year prison sentence after being found guilty of operating a film studio and producing films without a valid license.

Some outraged Kenyans have asked how authorities didn't notice any sign of the mass deaths underway.

Advertisement

The Kenya Human Rights Commission last week said police failed to act on reports that could have prevented the deaths in the remote Shakahola area. Several reports had been filed at police stations by people whose relatives had entered the forested area.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Eggs

Brain Developing Foods

2 minutes ago
Spain keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024

Spain vs Colombia

4 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet settlement

6 minutes ago
Baltimore Key Bridge

All Indians in Bridge

8 minutes ago
Strict Action On Those Involved In Kerala Cooperative Bank Irregularities: PM Modi to BJP candidate

Strict Action

9 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

10 minutes ago
Congress tries to downplay Supriya Shrinate’s remark on Kangana Ranaut

Congress on Shrinate

10 minutes ago
Women's wealth trends

Women's wealth trends

15 minutes ago
Akasa Air announces flight operations from Noida Airport

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

15 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

16 minutes ago
Mumbai overtakes Beijing as Asia's billionaire capital with 92 billionaires

Asia billionaire capital

18 minutes ago
Harry Brook (ENG) maintains a strong average of 62.15, playing 12 matches from 2022-2023.

Harry Brook returns

19 minutes ago
Aster DM Healthcare

PE firm to sell stake

23 minutes ago
Workers moving the body of one of the victims of the doomsday cult at a funeral home in Kenya.

Kenya Doomsday Cult

24 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli Son SS Karthikeya

Ram Charan-Sukumar Film

24 minutes ago
arrested

Army Jawan, Wife Held

27 minutes ago
LA Times Layoffs

400 Employees SACKED by T

28 minutes ago
Places to Visit in West Bengal

West Bengal Tourist Spots

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections21 hours ago

  4. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports a day ago

  5. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainmenta day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo