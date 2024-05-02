Kerala Tourism Ad on London Bus Brings Pride to India, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Viral Video: In the busy streets of London, where the famous red double-decker buses drive through the city, you might suddenly see a sight that feels like a dream. An advertisement for Kerala tourism, a place with beautiful green scenery, calm rivers, and sunny beaches.

An Instagram user @ryan.ambattu.manathoor noticed a London bus sporting vibrant advertisements promoting tourism in Kerala.

Advertisement

He shoots the video, walking alongside the bus, singing aloud a Malayalam song, to show how the entire bus is covered with scenes from Kerala famous places. A hashtag on one side of the bus says #TravelforGood.

He posted the video on Instagram, making Indians feel proud. Many Indians liked the video and commented about how it made them feel. One user added, “All kerala power 🔥🔥🔥 This is our Kerala, that’s enough.”

Another user, beaming with pride said “Wow, the whole of Alappuzha is in the vehicle.” A third user wrote, “Alappuzha, Kuttanad supremacy everywhere.” A fourth user expressed, “People recognise India through Kerala , proud of it.”