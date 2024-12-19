Key Takeaways From Russian President Vladimir Putin's End-of-Year Press Conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation and international media in his highly anticipated annual press conference, a marathon event lasting over four and a half hours. For the second year, the press conference was merged with the "Direct Line" program, allowing ordinary Russians to submit over 1.5 million messages. These ranged from concerns about inflation and social benefits to questions about the ongoing war in Ukraine. Below are the key highlights.

Economic Stability Amid Challenges

Putin opened with an optimistic assessment of Russia’s economy, claiming it is “stable and developing,” with projected GDP growth of up to 4% by the end of 2024. He positioned Russia as a leader in economic growth, asserting it ranks first in Europe and fourth globally.

However, Putin acknowledged rising inflation, which he pegged at 9.3% year-on-year, as an “alarming signal.” Despite this, he maintained that wages and real disposable incomes were increasing, adding, “The situation is stable and secure as a whole.”

In a controversial statement, Putin attributed rising prices to increased food consumption by Russians, citing higher demand for meat and milk. “Our milk production and consumption increase every year. There is not enough of it to produce butter,” he said.

Updates on the War in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine dominated much of the discussion. Putin claimed Russian forces were advancing daily, capturing “square kilometers” of Ukrainian territory. “The situation is changing dramatically. We’re moving along the entire front line every day,” he said.

Addressing residents of the war-torn Kursk region, Putin promised that all damaged homes would be rebuilt. “Everything will be restored. Have no doubt. Everyone will be satisfied,” he assured.

On the topic of Western military aid to Ukraine, Putin taunted the U.S., challenging it to send advanced anti-ballistic systems like the THAAD to Ukraine. “Let’s run this experiment, a technological duel. We’ll see what happens,” he quipped.

Putin reiterated Russia’s readiness for dialogue with Ukraine “without preconditions” but dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “illegitimate,” stating any peace deal would need to involve Ukraine’s parliament.

Military Advancements and Strategy

Putin highlighted Russia’s new experimental intercontinental missile, the Oreshnik, calling it “an advanced and very new weapon.” He dismissed claims that Western anti-air systems could intercept it.

Amid the ongoing war, he praised Russian troops, referring to their efforts as “heroic” and expressing a desire for their safe return home. “We’ll wish them all good luck, victory, and a return home,” Putin said to applause.

Syria: Reflecting on a Decade of Russian Involvement

Putin addressed the situation in Syria following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, emphasizing that Russia’s goals had been met. “We came to Syria 10 years ago to prevent a terrorist enclave from being created there,” he explained.

The president denied that the fall of Assad represented a defeat for Russia and added that European and U.S. interest in Syria’s new rulers signified a shift in global perceptions. He also revealed plans to speak with Assad about missing American journalist Austin Tice.

On BRICS

On BRICS, Putin said that it isn't against anyone. “ We are not working against anyone. We are working for our interest. We are not trying to build any kind of adversarial agenda or narrative. India and Jaishankar said it best - ”BRICS isn't Anti-western, it is just, not western."

Domestic Concerns: Fertility and Migration

Putin expressed concern about Russia’s demographic challenges, noting the country’s low fertility rate of 1.41 live births per woman. “To simply maintain the current population, we need to raise birth rates to at least 2.1,” he said. “We need girls.”

He claimed that more Ukrainians now live in Russia than in Ukraine, highlighting cultural ties while discussing migration.

Environmental Crisis in the Black Sea

Responding to a question about a recent oil spill in the Black Sea, Putin called the incident an “environmental disaster.” He blamed the tankers’ captains for venturing out during a storm without authorization. He also warned that submerged oil could resurface in the spring, potentially impacting the region’s tourist season.

Relations With China and the West

Putin emphasized Russia’s strong relationship with China, describing the partnership as “unprecedented” and built on trust. He highlighted 600 joint investment projects worth $200 million and referenced historical camaraderie between the two nations during World War II.

On the United States, Putin expressed readiness to engage with President-elect Donald Trump but avoided specifying a timeline for a meeting. “Politics is the art of compromise,” he remarked, while maintaining that Russia’s sovereignty and defense capabilities were stronger than ever.

On Personal Changes and Leadership

When asked how the war in Ukraine had changed him, Putin admitted, “I started telling fewer jokes and almost stopped laughing.” Reflecting on his leadership, he declared, “I believe that we’ve moved back from the edge of the abyss. Without sovereignty, Russia cannot exist as an independent state.” He added that Russia should have gone into Ukraine earlier.

Putin’s end-of-year press conference once again showcased his trademark mix of policy proclamations, historical reflections, and rhetorical challenges to Western powers. While some questions received concrete answers, others were met with calculated ambiguity, underscoring the complexity of Russia’s domestic and international challenges.