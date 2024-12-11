Khamenei Calls Syria Crisis a 'Joint US-Israel Plot' to Destabilize the Region

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei accused the US and Israel of orchestrating the Syria conflict, calling it a "joint plot" to destabilize the region | Image: AP

Tehran: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday accused the United States and Israel for orchestrating the ongoing conflict in Syria, describing it as a "joint plot" aimed at destabilizing the region.

Khamenei further claimed that a "neighboring country" is also contributing to the unrest, but stressed that the main conspirators behind the conflict are the United States and the "Zionist regime."

Sharing a post on X, he said, "No one should doubt that what has taken place in #Syria is the product of a joint US-Israeli plot."

"A government in a neighboring country of Syria has played and is still playing a clear role in what's happening. However, the primary conspirators and control room are in the United States and the Zionist regime. We have evidence of this that leaves no room for doubt for anyone," the post added.

Khamenei further expressed confidence that Syrian territories currently under occupation would ultimately be liberated by the nation's youth.

"Each of those attackers in Syria have different goals. Some are seeking to occupy land. The US aims to strengthen its foothold in the region. Time will show that none of them will achieve these goals," Iran's Supreme Leader said.

"The territories that have been seized in Syria will be liberated by the brave Syrian youth. Have no doubts that this will happen. The US won't be able to strengthen its foothold in Syria, and the US will be expelled from the region by the Resistance Front," he added.

The situation in Syria remains a focal point after Syrian rebels on Sunday entered Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee from the country, ending his over two-decade rule in the country.

Russia has granted asylum to Assad and his family, TASS reported citing a Kremlin source. The source confirmed that Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow and Russia has granted asylum for them, being driven by "humanitarian considerations."