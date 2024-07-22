Published 12:28 IST, July 22nd 2024
Kids, Women Among 15 Killed in Overnight Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza
Israel's military said that soldiers would be vaccinated, and it would work with organisations to bring in vaccines for Palestinians.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israel has insisted that a military operation in Rafah is necessary to eliminate the Hamas presence in Gaza. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:28 IST, July 22nd 2024