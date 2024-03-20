Advertisement

Seoul: After instructing his military to be ready to destroy South Korea, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un doubled down on the war rhetoric as his army successfully tested a solid-fuel engine in a bid to boost the strength and agility of its intermediate range hypersonic missile aimed at striking faraway US targets in the Pacific region, as reported by the country's state media. Soon after the test of the intermediate-range missile, Kim was reported saying that the "enemies know better about it", indirectly targeting. The successful test, as claimed by the North Korean state media, comes after Kim had already promised to introduce hypersonic missile back in 2021 to counter what he termed as US hostility.

Kim on Tuesday guided the ground jet test of multi-stage solid-fuel engine for the hypersonic missile at the North's northwestern rocket launch facility, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Intermediate-range missiles possessed or pursued by North Korea are the weapons systems primarily aimed at attacking the US Pacific territory of Guam, home to US military bases. With a range adjustment, missiles can be used to strike closer targets like US military installations in Japan's Okinawa island, experts say.

In recent years, North Korea has been pushing to develop more weapons with built-in solid propellants, which make launches harder to detect than liquid-propellant missiles that must be fuelled before liftoffs and cannot last long. The North's pursuit of hypersonic weapons is also meant to defeat US and South Korean missile defence systems, but it's unclear the North's hypersonic vehicles consistently maintained a desired speed exceeding Mach 5 during tests in 2021 and 2022, experts say.

In January, North Korea said it flight-tested a new solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead, in an apparent reference to the missile mentioned in Wednesday's KCNA dispatch. In November, North Korea said it had tested engine tests for the missile.

On Monday, South Korea, the US and Japan said they detected the multiple ballistic missile test-launches by North Korea in what was the country's first missile firings in about a month. The North said Tuesday it performed a live-fire drill of what it called nuclear-capable "super-large" multiple rocket launchers designed to target South Korea's capital, Seoul. South Korea's military later said it views the North Korean weapons system tested as a ballistic missile.

North Korea has been engaging in a provocative run of missile tests since 2022. The US and South Korea militaries have responded by expanding their bilateral exercises and trilateral drills involving Japan. Observers say North Korea will likely intensify its run of missile tests ahead of the US presidential election in November.

(With inputs from agencies)

