US President Donald Trump reportedly made several attempts to establish contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, including phone calls and a personal letter, but received no response, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The reported diplomatic outreach highlights the growing distance between the two leaders, who shared a seemingly cordial relationship during Trump's first presidential term.

According to the report, Trump attempted to reach Kim last year through established telephone lines and other communication channels. However, North Korean officials reportedly did not respond to the calls, prompting the US president to try a different approach.

Trump's Letter to Kim Jong Un Returned Unopened

In an unusual diplomatic effort, Trump reportedly wrote a personal letter to Kim Jong Un. White House officials allegedly arranged to deliver the letter through North Korea's permanent mission to the United Nations in Manhattan, New York.

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A group of US officials reportedly waited outside the North Korean mission before handing the letter to a diplomat passing by.

However, during a subsequent United Nations meeting, the North Korean diplomat allegedly placed the unopened letter in front of a US representative, effectively rejecting Trump's outreach.

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The reported incident underscores the apparent breakdown in communication between Washington and Pyongyang, despite Trump's earlier claims of maintaining a friendly relationship with Kim.

Trump-Kim Meeting Plans Failed During Asia Trip

Trump had also expressed interest in meeting Kim Jong Un during his recent Asia trip, raising speculation about a possible revival of diplomatic engagement between the two leaders.

However, discussions reportedly failed to materialise after North Korea put forward conditions that Washington found unacceptable. The specific demands have not been publicly disclosed.

The Trump administration reportedly explored several potential diplomatic measures, including a formal declaration ending the Korean War, establishing liaison offices and considering an agreement that would not immediately demand the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear programme. In return, Washington reportedly sought restrictions on North Korea's nuclear and missile testing.

North Korea's Nuclear Arsenal Continues to Grow

The failed outreach comes as North Korea continues to expand its nuclear and missile capabilities. The country's nuclear arsenal has reportedly grown significantly since Trump's last meeting with Kim in 2019.

US intelligence assessments have indicated that Kim Jong Un has little intention of abandoning his strategic weapons programme, which he considers essential to national security and the survival of his regime.

Meanwhile, North Korea has strengthened its military and economic ties with Russia, further complicating Washington's efforts to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table.