Published 14:34 IST, August 23rd 2024
Kolkata Rape-Murder: British Indians Hold Justice March, Peace Vigils
Indian students, charities and diaspora organisations in Britain have organised a series of events to continue to highlight their demand for justice for Abhaya
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian students, charities and diaspora organisations in Britain have organised a series of events to continue to highlight their demand for justice for Abhaya | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:34 IST, August 23rd 2024