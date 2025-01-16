Kremlin Spokesman Says Russia Welcomes Announcement of Gaza War Ceasefire Agreement

A spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin "welcomed" on Thursday an announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas a day earlier.

“Any settlement that would result in a ceasefire and end the suffering of the people of Gaza while helping ensure the security of Israel can only be welcomed,” Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

Peskov noted that Russia had not been involved in the negotiations and refrained from further comment pending the deal’s implementation.