Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 08:37 IST

Kremlin''s party gets 324 of 450 seats in Russian parliament

Kremlin''s party gets 324 of 450 seats in Russian parliament

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Moscow, Sep 21 (AP) Russia's ruling party will get 324 of the 450 seats in the next national parliament, election authorities announced Tuesday.

The number is less than the pro-Kremlin party, United Russia, won in the previous election but still an overwhelming majority.

Advertisement

Retaining the party's dominance in the State Duma was widely seen as crucial for the Kremlin ahead of Russia's presidential election in 2024. President Vladimir Putin's current term expires that year, and he is expected either to seek reelection or to choose another strategy to stay in power.

A parliament the Kremlin can control could be key to both scenarios, analysts and Kremlin critics say.

Advertisement

Most opposition politicians were excluded from the parliamentary election that concluded Sunday, which was tainted by numerous reports of violations and voter fraud.

The results gave United Russia 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties. Another 225 lawmakers are chosen directly by voters, and United Russia candidates won 198 of those races.

Advertisement

Russia's Central Election Commission said on Tuesday that these wins will translate into 324 seats for the party, which is 19 seats fewer than in 2016 but still enough to make changes to the Russian Constitution.

Three other parties that usually toe the Kremlin line will take most of the remaining seats, along with the New People party, which was formed last year and is regarded by many as a Kremlin-sponsored project.

Advertisement

Individual candidates from three more parties each won a seat, along with five independents.

The Communist Party, the second-biggest political force in the parliament, will get 57 seats — an improvement from the 42 seats five years ago.

Advertisement

Few opposition candidates were allowed to run this time around after Russian authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on Kremlin critics.

The government declared organizations linked to imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny as extremist, and a new law barred anyone associated with them from seeking public office. Navalny is serving a 2½-year prison sentence for violating parole from a previous conviction he says is politically motivated.

Advertisement

Other prominent opposition politicians faced prosecution or were forced to leave Russia under pressure from authorities.

Navalny's team hoped to undermine United Russia's dominance with its Smart Voting strategy, which endorsed candidates who had the best chance of defeating those backed by the Kremlin. However, authorities undertook a massive effort to suppress the project in recent weeks. (AP) RS RS

Advertisement

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 08:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tourist inflow in Himachal Pradesh surged by 6% in 2023

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  2. Big Takeaways From PM Narendra Modi's Speech at National Convention

    Politics News9 minutes ago

  3. Air Canada pins blame on chatbot for misleading customer

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Ronaldo’s amazing achievements you might not have

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  5. LIVE | 'Have to Make India A Developed Nation': PM Modi at BJP Meet

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo