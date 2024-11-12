sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | Khalistani Extremism | India Economic Summit | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Lahore Imposes Week-Long Ban on Outdoor Activities Amid Rising Air Pollution

Published 08:15 IST, November 12th 2024

Lahore Imposes Week-Long Ban on Outdoor Activities Amid Rising Air Pollution

According to a notification issued by the DC Lahore, outdoor activities will remain suspended starting from November 11 to 17.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lahore Pollution AP
According to a notification issued by the DC Lahore, outdoor activities will remain suspended starting from November 11 to 17. | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

08:15 IST, November 12th 2024