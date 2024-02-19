Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:51 IST

Lahore Underworld Don Shot Dead at Wedding Ceremony, Disturbing Footage Goes Viral

Ameer Balaj Tipu was widely acknowledged as one of Lahore's most influential and feared figures in the underworld,

Digital Desk
Ameer Balaj Tipu, Lahore underworld don
Ameer Balaj Tipu, Lahore underworld don | Image:X
New Delhi: Ameer Balaj Tipu, Lahore underworld don and owner of a goods transport network, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant. The incident took place on Feb 18 during a wedding ceremony in the Chung area, reported a Pak portal.  Ameer Balaj Tipu was widely acknowledged as one of Lahore's most influential and feared figures in the underworld, underscoring the significance of his untimely demise.

Balaj Tipu, the son of Arif Amir, alias Tipu Truckanwala, who himself fell victim to a fatal attack in 2010 at the Allama Iqbal airport, succumbed to injuries sustained during the gunfire. Balaj's grandfather had also been embroiled in an age-old feud, adding to the family's history of violence, as reported by Dawn.

Pak police officials said that the assailant opened fire at Balaj and two other guests, critically injuring them. In a swift response, Balaj's armed associates retaliated, resulting in the immediate death of the attacker.

Balaj was declared dead at Jinnah Hospital. A video of the gunfight has been doing rounds on social media. Watch below. 

Following Balaj's demise, there is an outpouring of grief and anger from his supporters who gathered at the hospital to mourn his loss. Heart-wrenching scenes can be seen as women beat their chests and condemned the perpetrators, while others loudly expressed their allegiance to Balaj.

Officals probing the incident have cordoned off the area and launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Their primary objective is to ascertain the motive behind the attack and identify the assailant. Despite their efforts, no arrests have been made so far, according to reports.

(With ANI Inputs)

