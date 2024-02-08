Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

'Laid Off Overnight After 19 Years': Ex-Google Employee's Heartbreak Social Media Post is VIRAL

Google layoff: After an illustrious 19-year career at Google, Kevin Bourrillion, a dedicated employee, experienced an unexpected transition.

Digital Desk
Google layoffs 2024
Google layoffs 2024 | Image:Freepik
New Delhi: Days after Google laid off hundreds of employees, a social media post has been going viral wherein a tech giant employee has expressed his experience of being sacked overnight. After an illustrious 19-year career at Google, Kevin Bourrillion, a dedicated employee, experienced an unexpected transition when he was asked to leave the company. 

Narrating his ordeal on social media Bourrillion said, "End of an era! After 19 years of working at Google with more than 16 of them on the team that I founded, I made the tough decision yesterday morning to finally bite the bullet and find out that I'd been laid off overnight."   

 "Layoffs suck, but in my case... it's fine, because I've needed some kind of change in my life for a very long time. And I have no plans to rush into anything else right now," he added further. 

Google Layoffs

Google has decided to lay off hundreds of employees primarily from its voice-activated Google Assistant software, knowledge and information product teams. The move aims to enhance Google Assistant by integrating newer artificial intelligence technology into its products. As part of this reorganisation, notable departures include Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman, along with other Fitbit leaders, according to a report by 9To5Google.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

