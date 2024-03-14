×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 9th, 2022 at 11:29 IST

Lanka crisis: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa may offer resignation today

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa may offer to stand down as the prime minister on Monday, political sources said, as pressure mounts on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister
Image: ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa may offer to stand down as the prime minister on Monday, political sources said, as pressure mounts on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Rajapaksa, 76, under intense pressure from within his own Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) ranks to resign was gathering his supporters to apply counterpressure not to stand down.

His younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, though wanting his resignation had not directly conveyed his wish. The President wants his resignation enabling him to go for a government of national unity, an interim arrangement till the present economic crisis could be dealt with, sources said.

“He may not offer direct resignation," Dayasiri Jayasekera, a ruling coalition dissident told PTI.

“What I feel is he would say I have no responsibility for the present crisis, so no reasons for me to resign," Jayasekera said, adding that he would put the ball on Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s court as if to say sack me if you want.

Despite mounting pressure, Gotabaya, 72, and Prime Minister Mahinda have refused to quit office.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Rajapaksa clan strongman, faced public wrath on Sunday in the sacred city of Anuradhapura. He was hooted and catcalled by the angry public who are on the streets demanding fuel, cooking gas, and an end to power cuts.

The protesters want the entire Rajapaksa family to quit politics and return what they alleged stolen assets of the country.

The powerful Buddhist Clergy too had pressured the resignation of the prime minister and the Cabinet to pave the way for an interim government.

On Sunday, Sri Lanka's main Opposition SJB said that it has rejected an offer by embattled President Gotabaya to its leader Sajith Premadasa to head an interim government, amid continued political uncertainty in the country which is now under a state of emergency.

Jayasekera said the dissident group’s 11-party alliance would hold further talks on Monday on ways to end the crisis.

He was hopeful of the interim government formation should Mahinda Rajapaksa resign.

The public protests gain momentum every day as petrol and gas queues get longer. The prospect of extending the current number of hours for power cuts is also looming. On Sunday, extensive talks were held in the initiative by the lawyers’ body, Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL). They advocate a unity government limited to a cabinet of 15 members for a period of 18 months during which a plethora of constitutional reforms is to take place.

In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. This is the second emergency declared in just over a month.

The economic crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply. 

Advertisement

Published May 9th, 2022 at 11:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mumbai win Ranji Trophy

Reactions on Mumbai's win

a few seconds ago
Rohit Sharma

IPL: Players with most 6s

a minute ago
Neeta Lulla

Neeta's Styling Tips

2 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

Mumbai secures 42nd Ranji

4 minutes ago
Preneet Kaur

Preneet Kaur Joins BJP

5 minutes ago
Bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala will be new Election Commissioners

BREAKING: Gynanesh Kumar,

6 minutes ago
Michael Culver

Michael Culver Dies At 85

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
BREAKING: 2 Groups Of Prisoners Clash At Central Jail In Gurdaspur

Two Groups From Gurdaspur

9 minutes ago
Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

BREAKING: AAP Releases Fi

10 minutes ago
The Press Information Bureau alerted the public, stating that no such gazette notification was issued

Fake EC Appointment Post

11 minutes ago
The Unique Lathmar Holi Of Barsana And Nandgaon

Lathmar Holi 2024

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni recently went through a knee surgery after the conclusion of the IPL 2023.

IPL 2024 wicket-keepers

14 minutes ago
Free Health Checkup Camp

Hopemirror Foundation

14 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan Gives Big Update About Kalki 2898 AD

Update On Kalki 2898 AD

15 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma's Role In Scoop

18 minutes ago
Who Are Sukhbir Sandhu And Gyanesh Kumar, The New Election Commissioners?

Who are New ECs

18 minutes ago
Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann's stats

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News3 hours ago

  2. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News4 hours ago

  3. RPSC opens applications for Assistant Prosecutor Officer vacancies

    Education6 hours ago

  4. Pune's Lohegaon Airport to Get Runway Expansion Soon | Details Here

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo