Venezuela's Simón Bolívar International Airport witnessed a tense situation on Sunday (local time) as 92 passengers were swiftly evacuated from a Laser Airlines flight bound for the Dominican Republic. The cause? Smoke emerging from the aircraft’s fuselage prompted emergency procedures to swing into action.

Passengers exited the aircraft making use of emergency slides, as captured in videos circulating on social media. The urgency of the evacuation was evident, with some passengers even experiencing falls during the process.

Scheduled to touch down in the Dominican capital Santo Domingo, the flight's plans were disrupted by the unforeseen incident. Confirmation came from the Venezuelan National Civil Aeronautics Institute (INAC), following reports disseminated by local news outlets.

The video of this incident was posted on the social media platform X with a caption that says, "An emergency was reported on a Laser Airlines flight at Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía International Airport in Venezuela, resulting in the evacuation of the aircraft.

Reports indicate that several people were injured when using the emergency slide.



Reports indicate that several people were injured when using the emergency slide.

The flight was scheduled to go to the Dominican Republic."

INAC promptly responded, ensuring the safety of the passengers by transferring them to the airport’s designated triage area and providing necessary medical attention.

To mitigate the disruption, the air carrier swiftly arranged for a replacement aircraft, following rigorous security protocols and unloading checked baggage.

In a statement shared on social media, INAC emphasised the importance of a thorough evaluation of safety protocols at both Simón Bolívar International Airport and Laser Airlines. The objective is to identify the root cause of the incident and uphold the safety standards crucial for civil aviation.

"The neighbouring country’s aeronautical security institution will conduct a thorough evaluation of safety protocols at Simón Bolívar International Airport and Laser Airlines to determine the cause of the incident and ensure the continued safety of civil aviation," stated INAC officials in a social media post as seen by Dominican Republic-based Dominican Today."