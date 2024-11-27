Lawyers Barred, No Food or Medicine For Chinmoy Prabhu in Bangladesh Custody: Sources

Chittagong Court Strike Delays Hearing for Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu

On the other hand, the hearing for Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu is expected to be delayed as the Chittagong District Lawyers' Association continues its strike for the second consecutive day. The strike, called in response to the death of a lawyer allegedly during a clash, has brought all court activities in Chittagong to a halt.

According to the association's general secretary, Ashraf Hossain Chowdhury, the strike aims to demand justice for the deceased lawyer. Chowdhury confirmed the suspension of court proceedings in an official statement to The Daily Ittefaq.

Supporters of Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu, however, have alleged that the strike is being used to intentionally stall his legal process. With no immediate resolution in sight, they remain concerned about the implications of the delay on his case.

Extremists Shut Down ISKCON Namhatta Center in Shibchar, Devotees Taken Away

The ISKCON Namhatta Center in Shibchar has reportedly been forcibly shut down by extremists, according to local news reports. Eyewitnesses claim that army personnel arrived at the scene and detained the ISKCON devotees, taking them away in a vehicle.

A viral video circulating on social media depicts the extremists dismantling the temple’s board, which prominently displayed an image of ISKCON's founder, Srila Prabhupada. The incident has sparked outrage and concern among members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh and beyond.

No official statement has been issued by the authorities regarding the situation, and the condition of the detained devotees remains unclear.

ISKCON Bangladesh Denounces Arrest of Chinmoy Prabhu

Earlier in the day, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) urged the Bangladesh authorities to promote "peaceful coexistence" for Hindus in the country as it "strongly" denounced the recent arrest of the Chinmoy Prabhu.

In a statement on Tuesday, ISKCON Bangladesh General Secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari said, "We express our serious concern and strongly denounce the recent arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das... We also condemn the subsequent violence and attacks against Sanatanis in various regions of Bangladesh." "We urge the government authorities to promote peaceful coexistence for the Sanatani community," he said.

Underlining that Bangladesh is "our birthplace and ancestral home", the statement urged the interim government of Bangladesh led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus "to ensure justice for all and to allow every citizen to practice their religion freely in accordance with their beliefs and conscience".

The statement said Das has been a vocal advocate for the protection of minority groups in Bangladesh and it is essential to uphold his right to free speech and to support his efforts to encourage others to defend this right.

"Ensuring justice and fair treatment for him is crucial," it said, adding that Das and the Sanatam community deserve justice as citizens of Bangladesh and any form of discrimination against them must not be tolerated.

ISKCON Bangladesh demanded that the Bangladesh government must identify and hold accountable those responsible for the attacks on the Sanatani community; protect the civil rights of Das and other Hindu members; and implement immediate and effective measures to maintain peace and harmony among all communities in the country.

The statement said ISKCON in Bangladesh is dedicated to safeguarding the religious freedoms and rights of minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians.

"We have consistently urged the interim government and other leaders to ensure constitutional protection for minorities and to facilitate their full and unrestricted participation in society. We call on the government and administration to take prompt and effective actions in consultation with leaders of the Sanatani community to address these concerns," it said.

ISKCON Bangladesh said it hopes the government will recognise the situation and take peaceful actions to restore harmony and guide the nation toward communal unity. "We encourage everyone to practice religious tolerance and avoid any provocative actions," the statement said.