Updated April 5th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Apple Sacks 600 Employees After Halting Major Projects: Reports

Layoff Latest News: Apple's layoffs have been brought to light through Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices filed in California.

LA Times Layoffs
LA Times Layoffs | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports have claimed that tech giant Apple has sacked more than 600 employees in California, as part of its decision to discontinue its car and smartwatch display projects. The company's layoffs have been brought to light through Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices filed in California.

Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, California, has filed eight separate reports to the state in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) program. Each report corresponds to a California address where employees are affected by the layoff. Notably, at least 87 of the affected individuals were employed at an address linked to a secretive Apple facility dedicated to the development of next-generation screens. The remainder of the affected employees were located at buildings associated with Apple's now-discontinued car project. 

At the end of February, Apple began winding down both initiatives, viewed as ambitious efforts aimed at advancing the company's technologies or venturing into substantial new domains. The decision to cancel the car project stemmed from uncertainty among executives regarding its direction and apprehensions about its cost. Similarly, the display program faced closure due to a combination of engineering hurdles, challenges with suppliers, and cost considerations.  

According to reports, a total of 371 employees were let go from Apple's primary car-related office in Santa Clara, California. Moreover, dozens more employees from various satellite offices were also affected by the layoffs. In certain instances, members of the Apple car group were reassigned to different teams within the company, such as those focusing on artificial intelligence or the development of personal robotics.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 13:58 IST

