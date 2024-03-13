Advertisement

Vilnius: Leonid Volkov, a close aide to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been attacked with a hammer outside his house in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, leaving him severely injured.

“Volkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed teargas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer,” former Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh wrote on X late on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Leonid Volkov @leonidvolkov has just been attacked outside his house. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer. Leonid is now at home, police and ambulance are on their way to him — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh)

"Leonid Volkov @leonidvolkov - my dear colleague and a member of Alexei Navalny's team - has just been attacked outside his house in Europe. Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer. Leonid is now at home, police and ambulance are on their way to him. Been just chatting with Leonid like 30 minutes ago and WTF WTF WTF. HITTING WITH A HAMMER WTF PUTIN IS A KILLER," Nadya Tolokonnikova posted.

Advertisement

Images published by the Navalny team after the attack showed Volkov’s face and legs covered in blood, while another photo showed a car with its window smashed.

The attack comes almost a month after the sudden death of Navalny in an Arctic prison, which Volkov and Navalny’s widow Yulia blamed directly on the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

Ivan Zhdanov, another Navalny ally, said that Volkov had been taken to hospital after the attack.

Volkov resides in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius since Russia branded Navalny's groups as banned "extremist" organisations in 2021.