×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

Limpopo Horror: 45 People Headed to Easter Church Service Killed in Bus Crash in South Africa

The driver lost control and collided with barriers on a bridge, causing the bus to go over the bridge and hit the ground, catching fire in Limpopo, South Africa

Reported by: Digital Desk
A bus plunged off a bridge in South Africa’s Limpopo province near Mamatlakala, killing 45 people
A bus plunged off a bridge in South Africa’s Limpopo province near Mamatlakala, killing 45 people | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Limpopo Bus Crash: Forty-five people aboard a bus to Easter church service in South Africa's Limpopo province died in a fiery crash, authorities said Thursday. The bus was reportedly transporting people from Botswana, a landlocked country in Southern Africa, to the Limpopo town of Moria for the Easter weekend church service, according to the department.

The driver reportedly lost control and collided with barriers on a bridge near Mamatlakala, causing the bus to go over the bridge and hit the ground, catching fire, according to a statement by the transport department.

Advertisement

Only an 8-year-old survived the crash and was receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital, Limpopo's Department of Transport said in a separate statement.

Some bodies were burned beyond recognition while others were trapped inside the debris or scattered on the scene, the provincial department said.

Advertisement

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences to Botswana and pledged support to the country, his office said in a statement.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 06:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM, Gates on G20

a few seconds ago
Wall Street

S&P 500 settles higher

a few seconds ago
Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag on struggles

2 minutes ago
Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi challenges Tesla

6 minutes ago
Smart TV price increase 2024

Smart TV price rise

6 minutes ago
Semi Conductor Chips

US to unveil list

7 minutes ago
American Pie Actor Jason Biggs Reflects On His Past Struggles

Jason Biggs' Stuggles

14 minutes ago
Chennai recorded normal maximum temperatures during the past 24 hours

Tamil Nadu Weather

16 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Lok Sabha Polls Live

17 minutes ago
Grok

Elon Musk's xAI

22 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates Talks tPM Modi

24 minutes ago
Education News

KCET registration date

26 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei rebounds

27 minutes ago
China

China capital account

31 minutes ago
MHT CET exam schedule revised

MHT CET dates revised

34 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday Messages

34 minutes ago
Ramban Accident

Ramban Accident

37 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News15 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo