Tehran: Researchers in Iran have discovered a historic artifact that could rewrite the history of cosmetics in the world.

According to the detailed study published in Scientific Reports, researchers found a small vial of deep red paste which has now been identified as a small tube of lipstick, dating back to 4,000 years.

The study shed light on the cosmetology practices of the Marhasi civilisation, now known as eastern Iran.

The lipstick dates back to between 1936 and 1687 BCE.

As per media reports, this delicate container first surfaced in 2001 when Iran's Halil River flooded several ancient graveyards in the southeastern part of the nation and dislodged several items from the burials.

To determine the results of the study, researchers extracted the "loose, dark purple fine powder" and began testing its chemical makeup. The analysis revealed that the fine powder is made of hematite, manganite, braunite, galena, anglesite, and plant-based waxes.

Furthermore, it was found that this mixture "bears a striking resemblance to the recipes of contemporary lipsticks."

Additionally, the study found that the delicate container was found to be crafted with "fine incisions", and made of greenish chlorite. While the container's design resembles other chlorite artifacts from the ancient Jiroft culture, other characteristics are unique.

Massimo Vidale, one of the study's co-author said, "The size and shape of the vial were completely different from those of other cosmetic vials from the same period. The product's appearance supports the idea that cosmetic products in ancient times were branded, packaged and traded in standard types of containers with specific forms, allowing for easy visual identification just like contemporary cosmetics."