LIVE: Donald Trump Inauguration As 47th President Of The United States In Pictures

Donald Trump Inauguration As 47th President Of The United States In Pictures | Image: X, Republic

Trump Inauguration LIVE: Donald Trump and Melania Trump have arrived at the White House, where they were welcomed by outgoing President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden ahead of the oath ceremony. Trump will take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on Monday inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol at 10:30 PM (IST).