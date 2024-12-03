Published 21:21 IST, December 3rd 2024
LIVE: South Korean Military Says Martial Law Will Maintained Until President Uplifts Order
The announcement of martial law has drawn criticism from both opposition and ruling party leaders. People are beginning to gather outside National Assembly.
In a surprise late-night television address, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, citing the need to protect the nation from North Korea’s communist forces and to address what he described as “anti-state elements.” President Yoon claimed that the decision was necessary to safeguard the country’s liberal constitutional order and remove pro-North Korea forces from South Korea. While asserting that he had no other choice, he did not specify the measures that would accompany the imposition of martial law.
The announcement has drawn criticism from both opposition and ruling party leaders, with Yonhap News Agency reporting widespread disapproval.
Lee Jae-myung, leader of the opposition Democratic Party, called the declaration unconstitutional. He also urged the public to mobilize and gather outside the National Assembly in protest. According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Lee has called on all lawmakers from his party to assemble at the assembly to vote down the martial law declaration.
Meanwhile, Han Dong-hoon, head of the People Power Party, also criticized the move. Despite being part of President Yoon's party, Han described the martial law declaration as “wrong” and vowed to block it.
02:09 IST, December 4th 2024
S Korean President Says Martial Law Will Be Lifted
South Korea President Yoon said that Martial Law will be lifted from the country after the Parliament voted 190-0 against its implementation. Yoon imposed martial law during which troops surrounded parliament but the lawmakers voted to reject military rule.
00:52 IST, December 4th 2024
South Korea's ruling party urges president to lift martial law
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's own ruling party urged him to swiftly lift martial law following a parliamentary vote against the decree, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
00:51 IST, December 4th 2024
People gather to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down in front of the National Assembly in Seoul
People gather to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday.
00:51 IST, December 4th 2024
Block outside of the National Assembly in Seoul, Military vehicle is escorted by police
Military vehicle is escorted by police officers as people try to block outside of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday.
00:00 IST, December 4th 2024
We weren't notified in advance, says US on imposition of martial law
The US ambassador to South Korea has stated that the US is closely tracking the martial law declaration. The ambassador added that the situation remains fluid.
Meanwhile, a state department spokesperson has said that the US wasn't notified about the imposition of martial law in advance. US President Joe Biden, who is on a visit to Africa, has been reportedly briefed on the situation
23:51 IST, December 3rd 2024
Opposition leader asks security forces to stand down
Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has stated “All orders issued by the president based on the martial law declaration are unconstitutional, invalid, and illegal. To the police and the members of the armed forces: any orders from the president stemming from this illegal martial law declaration are clearly unlawful, as they violate the constitution and the law. From this moment on, I urge all members of the armed forces and police to swiftly return to your rightful positions and faithfully carry out your original duties”.
23:13 IST, December 3rd 2024
Martial law will be maintained until lifted by President, says military
According to a report from BBC News, the South Korean military has said that the martial law will be maintained until lifted by President.
This is significant because the parliament has voted to block the martial law. It isn't exactly clear how events will progress from hereon.
Sky news is reporting that South Korea's Defence Ministry has also stated that the martial law will be maintained until it is lifted by President Yoon.
22:27 IST, December 3rd 2024
Assembly speaker confirms troops are leaving National Assembly
According to a Yonhap news agency report, the National Assembly's Speaker has confirmed that the troops are leaving the National Assembly.
22:22 IST, December 3rd 2024
People are demanding President Yoon's arrest
Protestors are now demanding President Yoon's arrest. The chair of his own party didn't support his decision to impose martial law. It isn't exactly clear how he thought he could get away with it.
22:19 IST, December 3rd 2024
Security forces are leaving the National Assembly
22:15 IST, December 3rd 2024
Leader of opposition is now addressing citizens of South Korea
Leader of the opposition, Lee Jae-myung, of the Democratic party, is now addressing the media. He is speaking in Korean. “Anyone acting under the orders of President Yoon is breaking the law,” he has said.
22:09 IST, December 3rd 2024
Celebrations on streets after parliament blocks martial law
22:07 IST, December 3rd 2024
National Assembly votes to lift martial law
Sky news is reporting that the National Assembly has voted to block the martial law, according to Yonhap news agency. According to Article 77 of the Korean constitution, martial law, legally, is now inapplicable, due to the vote in the National Assembly.
190 parliamentarians, who are present in the National Assembly, voted to lift the martial law. 0 voted in favor of it.
As mentioned earlier, under South Korean law, martial law must be lifted if the majority of the National Assembly demands it through a vote.
It is worth mentioning that its popular modern image notwithstanding, which is quite inaccurate, South Korea, in reality, has a long history of martial rule. Democracy in the nation is actually quite nascent.
The question now is this - what will the security forces do? Who will they follow?
21:33 IST, December 3rd 2024
More visuals of clash between security forces and protestors emerge
It is 1 AM in South Korea. More visuals are emerging of clashes between security forces and protestors.
Meanwhile, people across the world, even Korea watchers, are completely shell-shocked.
21:29 IST, December 3rd 2024
"End martial law," protestors chant
21:27 IST, December 3rd 2024
Armored vehicles seen on the streets of Seoul
Panic is increasing in South Korea. Posts on social media are suggesting that armored vehicles are moving on the streets of Seoul.
21:28 IST, December 3rd 2024
Helicopters are landing on the roof of parliament
AFP is now reporting that helicopters are landing on the roof the parliament. South Korea's main opposition, the Democratic Party, has asked people to assemble outside the National Assembly.
Most Korea watchers have been shocked by the development.
21:15 IST, December 3rd 2024
Security forces enforcing martial law clash with protestors outside parliament
Visuals are now emerging of security forces clashing with protestors outside the parliament, in Seoul.
21:13 IST, December 3rd 2024
US closely monitoring the situation
US' National Security Council spokesperson has stated that the Biden administration is closely monitoring the situation.
21:12 IST, December 3rd 2024
People who violate martial law can been arrested without warrant
The Yonhap news agency is reporting that those who violate martial law can be arrested without a warrant. Media and publishers are also under the martial law.
21:09 IST, December 3rd 2024
A quick look at the past
This declaration of martial law marks a significant and controversial moment in South Korea’s political history. The last time martial law was declared in the country was in 1979, following the assassination of dictator Park Chung Hee. This event led to widespread political unrest, and martial law lasted until 1987, when democratic reforms were enacted. Now, as South Korea finds itself once again under martial law, the country is facing heightened uncertainty and division. With opposition leaders calling for mass protests and lawmakers rallying to block the declaration, the coming days will likely see a fierce political struggle unfold, with the country’s future direction hanging in the balance.
21:40 IST, December 3rd 2024
21:06 IST, December 3rd 2024
Military Suspends Parliamentary Activity
Reports from South Korean media, Yonhap, indicate that the military has begun suspending parliamentary activities. According to the Yonhap News Agency, members of the National Assembly have been banned from accessing the building, and footage circulating on social media shows a heavy police presence outside the assembly in Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo District. This development marks a significant escalation in the political crisis. The suspension of parliamentary activity and the militarization of government institutions signal a shift towards more authoritarian measures, raising concerns about the future of South Korea’s democracy.
21:06 IST, December 3rd 2024
A quick look at the context
This unprecedented declaration of martial law comes at a time when President Yoon’s political authority has been significantly weakened. Following the opposition’s landslide victory in the most recent general elections, Yoon has struggled to pass legislation, often resorting to vetoing bills passed by the opposition-dominated parliament.
Compounding matters, Yoon’s presidency is embroiled in controversy, particularly regarding allegations of corruption against his wife. She has been accused of influence peddling, prompting the opposition to demand a special investigation into the matter. This scandal, coupled with the opposition’s recent actions to slash the government's budget and move forward with impeachment proceedings against certain cabinet members, has further eroded Yoon’s political power. With his ability to block bills limited and his presidency under siege, Yoon has opted for the extreme measure of martial law, claiming it is necessary to restore order and prevent what he called "anti-state" forces from destabilizing the nation.
21:05 IST, December 3rd 2024
21:04 IST, December 3rd 2024
Updated 02:09 IST, December 4th 2024