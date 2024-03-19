Advertisement

Suicide Attempt Onboard Flight: A London-bound LATAM Airlines flight has to make an emergency landing after a passenger attempted to commit suicide inside the toilet mid-air. The incident took place, while the LATAM Airlines flight was on its way from Bangkok to London. The man was found in an state of committing suicide inside the toilet of the flight, following which he was immediately administered first aid by an onboard doctor.

Later, the flight was forced to make an emergency landing at London’s Heathrow Airport and the passenger was rushed to the hospital.

Passenger was admitted to a hospital for treatment

The identity of the passenger hasn’t been disclosed by the airlines.

According to the reports, the incident happened, when the flight started descending into London’s Heathrow Airport, the crew members realised that a passenger was locked inside the toilet.

When he didn’t come out for long, the cabin crew went to check the toilet, where the man was found in a state of serious distress. He had also sustained injuries. The cabin crew, along with an onboard doctor, administered immediate first aid, and the passenger was subsequently rushed to a hospital upon landing at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Reports suggest that EVA Air confirmed that the incident happened on the BR67 Bangkok-London flight on March 15.

According to tracking site FlightAware, the aircraft landed 17 minutes before the scheduled time at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Earlier, a technical issue had led a Auckland-bound LATAM Airlines flight from Sydney to nosedive suddenly causing strong turbulence inside the flight, injuring at least 50 passengers onboard.

Reportedly, the turbulence was so severe that a few passengers and crew members onboard the aircraft bumped into the ceiling after the flight experienced sudden altitude drop. A video of the incident later went viral, which was recorded by one of the passengers onboard the flight.

