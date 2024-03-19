×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

London-Bound Flight Made Emergency Landing at Heathrow Airport After Passenger Attempted Suicide

A London-bound LATAM Airlines flight has to make an emergency landing after a passenger attempted to commit suicide inside the toilet mid-air.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Passenger attempts suicide onboard London-bound LATAM Airlines flight
Passenger attempts suicide onboard London-bound LATAM Airlines flight | Image:Reuters/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Suicide Attempt Onboard Flight: A London-bound LATAM Airlines flight has to make an emergency landing after a passenger attempted to commit suicide inside the toilet mid-air. The incident took place, while the LATAM Airlines flight was on its way from Bangkok to London. The man was found in an state of committing suicide inside the toilet of the flight, following which he was immediately administered first aid by an onboard doctor.

Later, the flight was forced to make an emergency landing at London’s Heathrow Airport and the passenger was rushed to the hospital.

Advertisement

Passenger was admitted to a hospital for treatment

The identity of the passenger hasn’t been disclosed by the airlines.

Advertisement

According to the reports, the incident happened, when the flight started descending into London’s Heathrow Airport, the crew members realised that a passenger was locked inside the toilet.

When he didn’t come out for long, the cabin crew went to check the toilet, where the man was found in a state of serious distress. He had also sustained injuries. The cabin crew, along with an onboard doctor, administered immediate first aid, and the passenger was subsequently rushed to a hospital upon landing at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that EVA Air confirmed that the incident happened on the BR67 Bangkok-London flight on March 15.

According to tracking site FlightAware, the aircraft landed 17 minutes before the scheduled time at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Advertisement

Earlier, a technical issue had led a Auckland-bound LATAM Airlines flight from Sydney to nosedive suddenly causing strong turbulence inside the flight, injuring at least 50 passengers onboard.

Reportedly, the turbulence was so severe that a few passengers and crew members onboard the aircraft bumped into the ceiling after the flight experienced sudden altitude drop. A video of the incident later went viral, which was recorded by one of the passengers onboard the flight.
 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 19:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

a few seconds ago
FIR Against Unknown People Over 'Deepfake Video' Of Medanta Chief

FIR Against Unknown

2 minutes ago
germany Quran burning embassy

2 Afghans arrested

2 minutes ago
Farmers Delhi March

Kisan Mazdoor Commission

6 minutes ago
RCB Unbox Event 2024 live updates

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

6 minutes ago
UN climate change global warming

UN issues 'red alert'

9 minutes ago
MM Keeravaani

Keeravaani On Fake IG

12 minutes ago
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy

Mandhana on Virat

14 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC Prelims Exam

14 minutes ago
Brazil ex-President

Bolsonaro indicted

15 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli on RRR 2

RRR 2 In Works?

16 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Delhi Police Crime Branch

20 minutes ago
South films

South Films On OTT

23 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

24 minutes ago
Kate Middleton UK Rose Hanbury Prince William

Rose Hanbury on affair

26 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Moves HC

27 minutes ago
Government bonds

Social bonds issuance

28 minutes ago
Two Arrested In J-K Kathua For Online Fraud Of Over 6 Lakh

Two Arrested

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment7 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo