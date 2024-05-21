Advertisement

Bangkok: One passenger was killed and while more than 30 others suffered injuries after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore was hit by severe turbulence. The Boeing 777-300ER plane with 211 passengers and 18 crew was headed to Singapore when it made the emergency landing, the airline said in a statement.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," it said.

The Singapore-bound flight was later diverted to Bangkok and landed at 15:45 local (08:00 GMT).

The airline further added that it was working with Thai authorities to provide medical assistance to passengers, and was sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed. "Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. "We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance," the airline said.

Thai authorities have despatched ambulances and emergency teams to the Suvarnabhumi Airport. A spokesperson for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport said that a medical team was on standby.

Emergency crews from Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from Suvarnabhumi Airport, were on site to transfer injured passengers from Flight SQ321 from Heathrow off the runway for treatment. Videos posted on the LINE messaging platform by Suvarnabhumi Airport showed a line of ambulances streaming to the scene.

Tracking data captured by FlightRadar24 showed the Singapore Airlines flight cruising at an altitude of 37,000 feet. Just after 0800 GMT, the Boeing 777 suddenly and sharply pitched down to 31,000 feet over the span of some three minutes, the data shows.

The aircraft stayed at 31,000 feet for just under 10 minutes before rapidly descending and landing in Bangkok in just under half an hour.

This is a developing story, more details to be updated shortly…