Abu Dabhi – Addressing a charged-up Indian diaspora at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the India-UAE ties. The Prime Minister was addressing the diaspora at the grand event called Alhan Modi. PM Modi is currently embarking on a two-nation visit which will include his trip to UAE and Qatar. During his trip to UAE Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Mandir.

Prime Minister was welcomed to the stage with the chants of “Modi-Modi” being raised by the people gathered at the Zayed Sports Stadium. During his address, Prime Minister Modi lauded the hospitality of UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and hailed the strong ties between the two nations. PM Modi started his speech by acknowledging how historic the trip is. He mentioned that in 2015, he became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Middle Eastern Nation in three decades. The Prime Minister went on to describe the Indian diaspora in UAE as the "pride of India'. Here are the key takeaways from the address:

Big Takeaways From PM's Address to Indian Diaspora

Bharat is proud of you - PM Modi to the Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Modi lauded the contribution made by the Indian diaspora in the UAE and mentioned that he is here to meet his family members. “I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you," PM Modi told the massive gathering. "Today in Abu Dhabi, you have created a new history. You have come here from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. But everyone's heart is connected. At this historic stadium, every heartbeat, every breath, every voice says - Long live India-UAE friendship," he added.

PM Modi recalls first visit to UAE

During his address, Prime Minister Modi recalled his first visit to the Middle Eastern nation back in 2015. He mentioned how the crowned prince and the country's current president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan came with his five brothers to receive him. “I remember my first visit (to the UAE) in 2015 when it had been only some time since I came to the Centre. It was the first visit of an Indian PM to the UAE, after three decades,” PM Modi recalled. “The world of diplomacy was new to me. At that time, I was welcomed at the airport by the then Crown Prince and today's President along with his five brothers. That warmth, the shine in their eyes - I can never forget that...That welcome was not for me alone but for the 140 crore Indians,” he added. Elucidating how India-UAE ties have prospered over the years, PM Modi highlighted how he has visited the country seven times since then. “This is my 7th visit to the UAE in the last 10 years. Brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also came to receive me at the airport today...this makes him special. I am happy that we got the opportunity to welcome him four times in India. A few days ago he came to Gujarat and lakhs of people gathered on the streets to thank him,” Prime Minister Modi recalled.

PM Modi thanks UAE for the big honour

PM Modi also expressed his gratitude upon receiving UAE's highest civilian award - The Order of Zayed. “I am fortunate that the UAE has awarded me with its highest civilian award - The Order of Zayed. This honour is not just mine but that of the crores of Indians, of all of you,” the prime minister averred which was followed by a thunderous applause.

India-UAE ties based on ‘talent, innovation and culture’

Lauding the India-UAE ties, the Prime Minister noted that the ties between the two nations are built on the foundation of talent, innovation and culture. “Our relation is that of talent, innovation and culture. In the past, we have re-energised our relations, in every direction. The two countries have walked together and have gone ahead together. Today, UAE is India's third largest trade partner,” said the Prime Minister. “Today, UAE is the seventh largest investor. Both the countries are cooperating a lot in Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business. Even today, the MoUs that were signed between us are taking forward this commitment. We are integrating our financial system. In the field of technology and innovation, the India and UAE partnership is strengthening continuously. In the area of community and culture, what India-UAE have achieved is a model for the world,” he furthered. Prime Minister recalled how in 2015, he made a proposal to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to build a Hindu temple in the Middle Eastern soil. “In 2015, when I presented to him (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed) the proposal to build a temple in Abu Dhabi on behalf of all of you, he immediately said yes to it...now the time has come to inaugurate this grand (BAPS) temple,” Prime Minister exclaimed.

PM pledges to provide the best education facilities to the Indian diaspora in the UAE

While addressing the massive gathering, Prime Minister Modi noted how the Indian government is working with the UAE regime to ensure that the Indian diaspora in the Middle Eastern nation can get the best education facilities. “More than 1.5 lakh Indian students are studying in UAE schools,” PM Modi noted. “Master's course was started at the IIT Delhi campus here last month and a new CBSE office will be opened soon in Dubai. These institutions will be helpful in providing the best education to the Indian community here,” he added.

Strides made by India: ‘The Modi Guarantee’

Prime Minister Modi noted that the main agenda of New Delhi is to ensure India becomes a developed nation by 2047. “Today, the goal of every Indian is to make India a developed country by 2047. What is that country whose economy is progressing rapidly? Our India...Which country has the world's third-largest start-up ecosystem? Our India. Which country reached Mars in its very first attempt? Our India. Which country reached the lunar south pole? Our India. Which country made the record of launching 100 satellites simultaneously? Our India. Which country developed 5G technology on its own and rolled it out the quickest? Our India,” The Prime Minister remarked, charging up the massive gathering. “Modi has given a guarantee that in his third term, India will become the third largest economy. Modi ki guarantee yani guarantee pura hone ki guarantee,” he furthered.

PM Calls India a ‘Vishwa Bandhu’

Prime Minister Modi stated that the world is looking at India as “Vishwa Bandhu”. “Today the world is looking at India as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'. Today India's voice is heard on every major platform of the world. Wherever there is a crisis, the name of India comes among the first countries to reach there. Today's strong India stands with its people at every step,” PM Modi stated in the Tuesday event. He also noted how digital India is appreciated all around the world. “Today, India is being recognised for its mega infrastructure projects. India is being recognized as a vibrant tourism destination. India is being recognised as a big sports power. You will be proud to hear this. You know the digital revolution in India. Digital India is appreciated across the world. To ensure that people in UAE also get its benefit, we are making all efforts. We shared RuPay card pack with the UAE...UPI is about to begin in UAE soon. With this, seamless payments will be possible between the UAE and Indian accounts,” the Prime Minister concluded.

After his brief address, Prime Minister Modi boarded a jeep and waved the gathering present at the Zayed Sports Stadium.