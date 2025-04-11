'Long Sought Justice For 26/11 Victims': US Hails Tahawwur Rana's Extradition To India

Tahawwur Hussain Rana allegedly justified the massacre by saying “Indians deserved it,” according to the US Department of Justice (DOJ). | Image: ANI

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India, describing it as a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. On Thursday, Tahawwur Rana, a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was extradited to India following a prolonged legal process in the United States.

In a statement, Secretary Rubio said the United States and India have long worked together to ensure accountability for the horrific attacks that killed 166 people, including six American citizens.

“We extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face charges for his role in planning the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Together, with India, we’ve long sought justice for the 166 people, including six Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks,” Rubio stated.

Calling the extradition a long-awaited moment, the US Secretary of State added, “I’m glad that day has come.”

‘Indians Deserved 26/11’: Tahawwur Rana Allegedly Praised Attackers, Backed Carnage

Tahawwur Hussain Rana allegedly justified the massacre by saying “Indians deserved it,” according to the US Department of Justice (DOJ). The chilling remark was reportedly made in a conversation with his childhood friend and co-conspirator David Coleman Headley.

As per the DOJ’s statement, Rana not only defended the attack but also praised the nine Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who were killed during the carnage. He allegedly said they should be honoured with the Nishan-e-Haider — Pakistan ’s highest military gallantry award, typically reserved for fallen soldiers.