Updated March 8th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

Look Up At The Sky: Viral Video Shows An Injured Cow Being Airlifted By Helicopter To A Vet Clinic

Viral Video: A Swiss farmer chose to airlift his cow because the animal was limping, which was a generous and touching gesture.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Cow airlifted by helicopter to the vet clinic
Cow airlifted by helicopter to the vet clinic | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral Video: A video that has been making the rounds on social networking site X shows a cow being transported by a helicopter in Switzerland to get to the veterinarian clinic, and it has garnered a lot of praise. With 28.6 million views after @AMAZINGNATURE posted it on X, the video is already very popular. "This is what humanity means," a user said. “I appreciate you taking the time to be kind to this animal and not dismissing him.”

A Swiss farmer chose to airlift his cow because the animal was limping, which was a generous and touching gesture. Instead of causing the cow any further harm, he had it transported by a helicopter from a mountain in the Swiss Alps. Social media was in a frenzy after a video of the incident went viral, showing the cow being evacuated by a chopper while hanging in midair. The farmer was applauded by online users for his kindness.

This popular video raises important questions about ethics, practicalities, and the extent people will go to in order to protect their four-legged friends. It also serves as a timely reminder of the difficulties and complications associated with providing healthcare to animals.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

ViralWorld News

2 days ago
