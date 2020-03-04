4D Singapore Results For March 4: Winning Numbers, Players' Guide, And Other Details

4D Singapore is reported to be one of the most popular lotto games in Singapore. 4D Singapore is owned and managed by the local government lottery organisation- Singapore Pools. 4D Singapore is conducted on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday every week. The 4D results are declared at 18:30 Singapore Time. Check the 4D results for March 4.

Here are the winning numbers of 4D Singapore for March 4, 2020

Reports have it that the 4D results for March 4 were declared at 18:45 Singapore Time. The 4D results were released on the official website of Singapore Pools. Meanwhile, the 4D results for March 4, 2020, was- Number 8291 (1st prize), Number 8293 (2nd prize), Number 1644 (3rd prize). Players can check the 4D results for March 4 on Singapore Pools website after 18: 45 Singapore Time.

How to play 4D Singapore

Each player is required to place a bet of the desired amount. However, the Singapore pool's website reveals that a minimum $1 bet is mandatory. Players can place a bet via the website of Singapore pools, or any Singapore Pools outlet. Each player has to choose a four-digit number from 0000 to 9999. Each player can choose from a small bet and a big bet. By choosing the big bet, a player is eligible to win about $2000. Whereas small bet avails a win of about $3000.

Interesting facts about 4D Singapore:

Singapore Pools official website reveals that 4D lotto draw can generate about 23 lucky winners.

Reports have it that 4D Singapore has a total of 40 draws a day.

The 4D Singapore ticket window closes at 18:00 of the daw night.

