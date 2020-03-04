4D Singapore Results For March 4: Winning Numbers, Players' Guide, And Other Details

4D Singapore is reported to be one of the most popular lotto games in Singapore. 4D Singapore is owned and managed by the local government lottery organisation- Singapore Pools. 4D Singapore is conducted on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday every week. The 4D results are declared at 18:30 Singapore Time. Check the 4D results for March 4.
Reports have it that the 4D results for March 4 were declared at 18:45 Singapore Time. The 4D results were released on the official website of Singapore Pools. Meanwhile, the 4D results for March 4, 2020, was- Number 8291 (1st prize), Number 8293 (2nd prize), Number 1644 (3rd prize). Players can check the 4D results for March 4 on Singapore Pools website after 18: 45 Singapore Time.
