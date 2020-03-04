Big Sweep Singapore Lottery Results For March 4, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

Big Sweep lottery is one of the popular and widely known lottery draws played in Singapore. The Big Sweep gives players a chance to bag the jackpot amount and become a millionaire. The Big Sweep lottery is played on Wednesdays. It is also known as Singapore Sweep.

ALSO READ | Sthree Sakthi SS-195 Kerala Lottery Result Today 03.03.2020 - Winners List

However, the Big Sweep lottery does not take place each week. The Big Sweep lottery takes place every first Wednesday of every month. The last Big Sweep lottery took place on February 5, 2020.

The upcoming draw of Big Sweep lottery of Singapore will take place on March 4, 2020

The Big Sweep lottery draws take place at 06:30 pm according to Singapore Time (SGT) every first Wednesday. The latest draw will take place today, i.e March 4, 2020. If you are also participating in the draw, then you can check the results on the official website.

ALSO READ | Lottery Sambad Result 04.03.2020: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle

If you wish to participate in the upcoming draw of Big Sweep lottery in Singapore, then you can do so by getting your hands on the lottery tickets. You can do the same by heading to the nearest authorised lottery ticket vendor. The official website has listed out all the authorised retailers eligible to sell the Big Sweep tickets.

How can you play Big Sweep lottery?

If you wish to play Big Sweep also known as Singapore Sweep, then you need to choose a number ranging between 1000000 to 4499999. Once you do so, you can place your bet on the number for a mere amount of $3 that is inclusive of GST. The draw of the Big Sweep in Singapore takes place at 06:30 pm SGT. The organisers will draw a total of 133 sets of winning numbers. Additionally, almost nine sets of two-digit winning numbers are drawn as well to determine the winner.

ALSO READ | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Results | Dear Valuable | Mar 4 | 4 PM

ALSO READ | Akshaya AK-430 Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.03.2020 - Winners List