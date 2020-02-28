Daily Lotto SA Results For February 28: Check Out The Winning Numbers Of Daily Lotto

Daily lotto is an online game utilising a computerised terminal to record selections and also to validate prize claims. It is amongst the most prominent lotteries that are played in South Africa. Daily Lotto draws are conducted every day at 21:00 South Africa Standard Time (SAST) hrs. Although the jackpot prize of Daily Lotto is not fixed, reports have it that it varies according to the number of tickets sold and the number of winners in each category.

How to play Daily Lotto?

Daily Lotto, reported as one of the most popular lotto games in South Africa, just costs R3.00 per ticket. Daily Lotto tickets are available at any National Lottery Retailer or on the official website of Ithuba National Lottery. Here is a detailed process of how to play and win the SA Daily Lotto.

Step 1: First find a valid Daily Lotto bet slip

Step 2: Using a pen or pencil one has to choose 5 numbers from the number range 1-36

Step 3: Make your payment to an approved Daily Lotto retailer

Step 4: One will then receive a receipt from the retailer which will have your chosen numbers

Step 5: One must make sure to write their name at the back of the receipt

Step 6: Wait for the Daily Lotto result

Previous Daily Lotto result

For February 27, 2020, SA daily lotto results and winning numbers were: 25, 26, 05, 03, 19

