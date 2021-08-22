Last Updated:

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For August 22, 2021: Check Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto South Africa's results for August 22, 2021, will be out at 9:15 PM SAST. Check the winning numbers of the South Africa daily lotto lottery here.

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. You can get a lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 20:30 hours (8:30 PM) every day. The Jackpot is estimated every day according to expected sales and 50% of the sales is allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for August 22, 2021 

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in today's lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings. 

Previous SA Daily lotto results

August 21 Results: 03,06,08,13,36 

August 20, Results: 07,16,20,27,32

August 19 Results: 01,12,17,20,25

August 18 Results: 08,10,11,14,17

August 17 Results: 07,23,24,25,29

August 16 Results: 03,22,28,29,31

August 15 Results: 06,14,23,31,34

August 14 Results: 15,29,33,35,36

August 13 Results: 15, 18, 22, 33, 36

August 12 Results: 04, 07, 13, 15, 22

August 11 Results: 01, 05, 15, 28, 31

August 10 Results: 08, 10, 18, 20, 29

What is the Prize Money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from one to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R 3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. Five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG) when the draw takes place.

