Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For December 16, 2021: Check Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery results for Tuesday, December 16, 2021, will be out at 9:15 pm SAST. Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. One can easily get their hands on the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 8:30 pm every day. According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales are allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for December 16, 2021

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in the December 16, 2021 lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily Lotto winning numbers

December 15 Results: 15, 19, 24, 26, 32

December 14 Results: 03, 12, 15, 20, 28

December 13 Results: 06, 22, 23, 25, 30

December 12 Results: 20, 27, 29, 35, 36

December 11 Results: 07, 09, 16, 18, 20

December 10 Results: 07, 24, 31, 34, 35

December 9 Results: 02, 03, 05, 14, 19

December 8 Results: 05, 09, 11, 20, 25

December 6 Results: 06,10,13,23,36

December 5 Results: 04, 06, 19, 33, 36

December 4 Results: 01, 12, 24, 29, 36

December 3 Results: 06, 13, 14, 25, 35

December 2 Results: 03, 08, 11, 20, 32

December 1 Results: 04, 11, 15, 17, 28

November 30 Results: 01,03,09,11,34

What is the prize money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from one to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R 3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. Five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG) when the draw takes place.

