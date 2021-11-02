Last Updated:

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For November 02, 2021- Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every day at 9 pm SAST. Check results for November 02, 2021, here.

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery

Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery results for Monday, November 02, 2021, will be out at 9:15 pm SAST. Daily Lotto is one of the popular lotteries in South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held every night at 9 pm SAST. One can easily get their hands on the lottery ticket from a nearby lottery outlet. The sales of the lottery close at 8:30 pm every day. According to expected sales, the Jackpot is estimated every day, and 50% of the sales are allocated to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto results for November 02, 2021

SA daily lotto results today will be announced at 9:15 pm. If you have participated in the October 30, 2021 lottery, you can check back shortly for SA daily lotto results. If you win a prize, you have a year's time from the date of the draw to come forward and collect your winnings.

Previous SA Daily Lotto winning numbers

November 01 Results: 05, 09, 11, 25, 33

October 31 Results: 04,14,19,20,35

October 30 Results: 08, 11, 19, 20, 21

October 29 Results: 16, 24, 33, 35, 36

October 28 Results: 05, 23, 27, 32, 36

October 27 Results: 01, 08, 09, 29, 33

October 26 Results: 08, 09, 21, 23, 32

October 25 Results: 10, 19, 23, 33, 36

October 24 Results: 02, 04, 17, 27, 30

October 23 Results: 10, 25, 26, 30, 32

October 22 Results: 04, 09, 15, 16, 25

October 21 Results: 01, 04, 15, 23, 27

October 20 Results: 03, 09, 10,16, 28

What is Prize Money?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not fixed. It keeps fluctuating between R 200,000 and R 1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a game that is guaranteed to give away all of its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won.

How to Play

To play Daily Lotto, you must select five numbers from one to 36. You can choose your own numbers or opt for a quick pick. The option of a quick pick is a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R 3 per play. You can play online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. Five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG) when the draw takes place.

